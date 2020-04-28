|
Paul Sanna
Redford - Paul Sanna, age 82, passed away on April 23, 2020.
Paul is survived by his loving partner Janice Allen and her daughter Colleen Longman, his brother Joe, his daughter Kelly, his daughter in law Marla, his grandchildren Nathan Longman, Maxwell, Madeline, and Molly Gouin, Stevi Rae, Kara, and Cody Sanna. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam & Louise Sanna, his infant brother Michael, and his son Stephen.
Paul grew up in Detroit where he snuck into Wayne State football games and played pick up baseball. After attending Cass Technical High School, he joined the Marine Corps and began basic training at Camp Pendleton in California. He eventually began working as a glass cutter at Twin Pane and later at Michigan Glass where he would retire. Throughout his life Paul loved sports, especially baseball. He was an avid collector and seller of sports memorabilia and other collectibles. Some of his prize finds were his Ty Cobb baseball card and Lone Ranger lunch box.
As a grandfather, Paul's love for sports extended to youth games. He could be found at many a soccer field in the tri-county area on the weekends. He never believed there was an age that was too young to keep score, especially if one of his grandchildren were on the winning team. Their ingrained competitive spirit is likely formed by grandpa's cash payments for every goal scored. He also passed on some of his impressive yo-yo tricks.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Elara Hospice and Bloomfield Orchard Villa for their care and support during his final days.
Memorial donations may be made to: Detroit Tigers Youth Sports Program at https://www.mlb.com/tigers/community/donate or to the Michigan Humane Society at https://www.michiganhumane.org/tributes/
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020