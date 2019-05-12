Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Macomb Township - May 8, 2019 Age 92

Beloved and devoted husband to Gloria (Marshall) for 62 loving years together. Loving and dedicated father of Anne Marie (Robert) Jacobson, Paula (John) Ahonen, Dan (Jeannette) Scalici, Robert (Sheri) Scalici and Susan (William) Goss. Loving and Proud grandfather of Raymond (Tanis), Cara, Samantha (Cody), Kaitlin (Danny), Mackenzie, Jack, Madison, Alyssa, Jenna, Paul, Vincent and Vivian. Proud great grandfather of Brayden, Graham, Evelyn, Jonathan and Kennedy. Dear brother of the late William (Claire) Scalici. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home; additional visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Season's Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019
