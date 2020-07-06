Paul "Bodie" Walter Crowley Jr.



Dearborn - Paul "Bodie" Walter Crowley Jr. of Dearborn passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Father of James (Carrie), Scott (Jennifer) and Susan (Brian). Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Crowley and his two sons, Paul Crowley III and Neil Crowley. Grandfather of Patrick (Veronica), Kyle (Maddy), Andrew, Marion, Devin, Ethan, Haley and Sydney. Great grandfather of Mason, Phoenix and Quin.



Paul was a proud Army veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, doing puzzles, playing tennis, racquetball and running.



Memorial contributions may be given to Corpore Sano Home Health and Hospice in honor of Paul.









