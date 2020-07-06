1/
Paul Walter "Bodie" Crowley Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Bodie" Walter Crowley Jr.

Dearborn - Paul "Bodie" Walter Crowley Jr. of Dearborn passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Father of James (Carrie), Scott (Jennifer) and Susan (Brian). Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Crowley and his two sons, Paul Crowley III and Neil Crowley. Grandfather of Patrick (Veronica), Kyle (Maddy), Andrew, Marion, Devin, Ethan, Haley and Sydney. Great grandfather of Mason, Phoenix and Quin.

Paul was a proud Army veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, doing puzzles, playing tennis, racquetball and running.

Memorial contributions may be given to Corpore Sano Home Health and Hospice in honor of Paul.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved