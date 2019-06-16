Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Crystal Gardens Banquet Center
5768 East Grand River Avenue
Howell, MI
Dearborn - Paul Wolfe, formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona from arteriosclerosis on May 7th at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alfreda Wolfe of Dearborn, MI. Paul attended Divine Child Elementary and Dearborn High School (Class of 1972). After high school he completed Chrysler's MoTech Automotive School and worked as an auto mechanic, then at Burns Security for Ford Motor Company's Sheldon Road Plant while earning a degree in Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, Paul was hired by the Michigan Department of Corrections. He moved to Prescott, AZ after retirement.

Paul is survived by his three brothers, Gregory, Michael and Robert; cousin Dorothy Lawson of Troy MI; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved cat Snickers. A memorial service will be held on June 22nd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center, 5768 East Grand River Avenue, Howell, MI 48843, 517-545-1000. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019
