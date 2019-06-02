Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Paul Zeldan Kissner M.D.


1940 - 2019
Paul Zeldan Kissner M.D. Obituary
Paul Zeldan Kissner, MD

Ann Arbor - Paul Zeldan Kissner, MD passed away on May 12, 2019 after a year-long struggle with mantle cell lymphoma.

He was born in The Bronx, NY on August 17, 1940 to Morris and Helen (Scher) Kissner. He graduated from New York High School of Music and Art in 1958; University of Michigan, where he played varsity tennis, in 1962; and U of M Medical School in 1966. He served as a physician in the U.S. Public Health Service, Peace Corps Division, Kingston, Jamaica from 1967-1969. After completing an internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at the U of M in 1974, he practiced nephrology and taught at Wayne County General Hospital and the U of M until 1986. From then until his retirement in 2015 he was a member of the faculty at Wayne State University School of Medicine, practicing medicine and teaching. He was known as a superb physician, role model, and educator.

In 1971 he married Dana Gleicher Kissner, who survives him. Together they traveled around the world. Throughout his life Paul easily met and kept friends, from the neighborhood in the Bronx to Jamaica, and finally the gym and swim club in Ann Arbor. His interests included tennis, swimming, U of M football and basketball, art, and photography. Above all he enjoyed his friends and relatives.

Surviving are his loving children Sol (Tricia) and Sara, and his devoted wife and travel partner, Dana. Paul leaves behind many dear friends, cousins, exercising buddies from Liberty Sports Complex and Huron Valley Swim Club, and his favorite canine companion Chovy.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 7 at 3:30 PM at the Ira Kaufman Chapel at 18325 W Nine Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 2, 2019
