Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
2345 Coolidge
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
2345 Coolidge
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
Paula M. Sosnowski

Paula M. Sosnowski Obituary
Paula M. Sosnowski

- - age 80, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jerald Sosnowski, DDS. Loving mother of Jerald, Jr., Mark, and Sheryl Sosnowski. Proud grandmother of Brianna and Ciara. Dear sister of the late Joseph, Andrew (Vlinda), the late Francis, John (Jennifer), and Thomas (Sara) Valenti. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks, Wednesday 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 2345 Coolidge, Troy, Thursday 10:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning 10am. Memorials appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
