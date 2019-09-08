|
Paula M. Sosnowski
- - age 80, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jerald Sosnowski, DDS. Loving mother of Jerald, Jr., Mark, and Sheryl Sosnowski. Proud grandmother of Brianna and Ciara. Dear sister of the late Joseph, Andrew (Vlinda), the late Francis, John (Jennifer), and Thomas (Sara) Valenti. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks, Wednesday 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 2345 Coolidge, Troy, Thursday 10:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning 10am. Memorials appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019