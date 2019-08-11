|
Pauline Gowing
Lapeer - Pauline Gowing, 98, of Lapeer, died quietly in her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born Violet Pauline Taylor on September 27, 1920, to Chester A. and Pharby (Sasser) Taylor of Burchard, Nebraska. During the Depression, their family of ten moved from Nebraska to Big Cabin, Oklahoma, then to Iola, Kansas, and finally to Colony, Kansas, where Pauline graduated as the valedictorian in 1938. Not fond of the farming life, she moved to Detroit, where she lived with her sister and worked as a bookkeeper for an insurance company during World War II. She met and married her beloved husband, Ned Warren Gowing of Highland Park, in April, 1948, and settled in Royal Oak, where they raised their three children. She and Ned worked in the family business, Gowing Insurance Agency of Highland Park and then Birmingham, for 38 years.
Pauline was known for her excellent cooking (especially her potato salad!), her love of giving parties in her home and her quiet, solid demeanor but quick wit. She and her husband were long-time active members of Embury United Methodist Church, in Birmingham.
After 70 years of marriage, Ned preceded Pauline in death on October 18, 2018, at the age of 95. They are survived by their children: Cheryl (Bob) Keefe of Lapeer, Dale (Linda) Gowing of Mooresville, NC, and Gail Gowing of Lapeer; four grandchildren: Jason Rothgeb, Ashlea (Adam) Monti and Jared Rothgeb, all of Chicago, and Grant Gowing of Mooresville, NC; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Pauline and Ned will be held on Friday, August 16, at 1:00, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lapeer, officiated by Pastor Grant Lobb. The family will receive well-wishers before the service at noon.
Donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019