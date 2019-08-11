Services
Trinity United Methodist Chr
1310 N Main St
Lapeer, MI 48446
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Lapeer, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Lapeer, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Gowing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Gowing


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Gowing Obituary
Pauline Gowing

Lapeer - Pauline Gowing, 98, of Lapeer, died quietly in her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born Violet Pauline Taylor on September 27, 1920, to Chester A. and Pharby (Sasser) Taylor of Burchard, Nebraska. During the Depression, their family of ten moved from Nebraska to Big Cabin, Oklahoma, then to Iola, Kansas, and finally to Colony, Kansas, where Pauline graduated as the valedictorian in 1938. Not fond of the farming life, she moved to Detroit, where she lived with her sister and worked as a bookkeeper for an insurance company during World War II. She met and married her beloved husband, Ned Warren Gowing of Highland Park, in April, 1948, and settled in Royal Oak, where they raised their three children. She and Ned worked in the family business, Gowing Insurance Agency of Highland Park and then Birmingham, for 38 years.

Pauline was known for her excellent cooking (especially her potato salad!), her love of giving parties in her home and her quiet, solid demeanor but quick wit. She and her husband were long-time active members of Embury United Methodist Church, in Birmingham.

After 70 years of marriage, Ned preceded Pauline in death on October 18, 2018, at the age of 95. They are survived by their children: Cheryl (Bob) Keefe of Lapeer, Dale (Linda) Gowing of Mooresville, NC, and Gail Gowing of Lapeer; four grandchildren: Jason Rothgeb, Ashlea (Adam) Monti and Jared Rothgeb, all of Chicago, and Grant Gowing of Mooresville, NC; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Pauline and Ned will be held on Friday, August 16, at 1:00, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lapeer, officiated by Pastor Grant Lobb. The family will receive well-wishers before the service at noon.

Donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.