|
|
PaulJoseph Newman
Cheboygan - PaulJoseph Newman, 64, of Cheboygan, MI died on November 25, 2019 with his beloved wife, Tricia, at his side. A born again, Spirit-filled Christian since youth and a licensed, ordained minister for over 25 years, his passion was that everyone would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances, her husband Loren Naffziger, and his father Robert Joseph Vick. He is survived by his brothers Ernie, Allan, Rory, Leon, Robert, and sister Susan, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019