Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Resources
More Obituaries for PaulJoseph Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PaulJoseph Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PaulJoseph Newman Obituary
PaulJoseph Newman

Cheboygan - PaulJoseph Newman, 64, of Cheboygan, MI died on November 25, 2019 with his beloved wife, Tricia, at his side. A born again, Spirit-filled Christian since youth and a licensed, ordained minister for over 25 years, his passion was that everyone would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances, her husband Loren Naffziger, and his father Robert Joseph Vick. He is survived by his brothers Ernie, Allan, Rory, Leon, Robert, and sister Susan, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PaulJoseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -