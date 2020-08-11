Pearl M. Melise (nee Dreves)



Tawas City - August 19, 1926 - May 5, 2020



Most recently, a resident of Tawas City, formerly of Rochester, Michigan, Pearl Melise entered heavenly rest in the ninety-third year of her life on May 5, 2020.



John and Lillian Dreves welcomed their second child, naming her Pearl Mildred on August 19, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. Pearl enjoyed her childhood with her brother, John and sister, Betty.



Always kind, friendly, and good-natured, since her time attending Grosse Pointe South High School Pearl was affectionately known as "Skip" to her friends. Pearl met and married Joseph Petlock. Living on Detroit's east side, they started their family. Enduring many challenges, Pearl later enjoyed a second marriage with John Melise, living in Southfield, Michigan as well as California. Through every experience and whatever life brought her way, Pearl nurtured, loved, and worked endlessly for the good of her family and good of her children; seven daughters, as well as raising and helping to raise her grandchildren.



With an ever-generous heart, Pearl fulfilled a life-long career in dining hospitality and home-care, always in service to others. Each and every day, gracious, hard-working, positive and encouraging to everyone she met, Pearl always put the needs and wants of others ahead of her own. With her own often not only secondary, but missed all together. Pearl lived her life as the perfect example of the song "Accentuate the Positive", well-known from Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters. And a day with Pearl felt like the melody of that song. She always made the time to lend a hand, set extra plates for supper in easy welcome to others--sharing anything she had and likely diminishing her own portion considerably. In any season, any weather, any time day or night, Pearl would help anyone who needed a ride to the store, a hot cup of coffee, or a listening ear. Even after a long day in a long week of hard work, Pearl never said she was too tired to take the kids out on a summer evening to enjoy the sweet treats at the ice cream shop or to make sure they had enough money to go to a matinee of the latest movie.



Even with many worries as a single parent in times less supportive than today, Pearl persevered with the well-being of everyone she cared for always as her first goal. And she did so with compassion, with love, kind humor, and humility. This genuine spirit is the essence of Pearl and it continues in everyone that knew her for a day or a lifetime.



Long-time resident of Rochester, Michigan, Pearl cherished and adored her time in the care of her grandson Kory and his wife, Danielle. They blessed her later years with love, peace, joy, tender care, and happy experiences in Tawas City.



Loving mother to seven daughters, Pearl was predeceased by her parents, John and Lillian, her brother John, her husband Joe, and husband John, and her daughter Joanne. Pearl is survived by her loving sister Betty (Tom) Knox, her cherished daughters (Petlock); Cindy, Leslie, Doreen, Lora, and Michelle, and beloved daughter Gina Melise, her deeply-loved grandchildren including; Lela, Dennis (Briana), Kory (Danielle), Kurt, Troy, and Kevin, her dearly-loved great-grandchildren Willow and Phoenix, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.



Pearl and her family would wish us to also remember the caring and dedicated staff of Lakeview Manor in Tawas City, who so graciously helped provide for her needs in her latest years.



Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is not scheduled. The family asks that all who remember Pearl fondly, to please spend some time reaching out to someone they love and sharing a day or some moments in life in the happiest of ways. And soon, this coming nineteenth of August will mark the ninety-fourth anniversary of Pearl's birth. Mark it as a day of joy, remember her well, and share a story that reminds you of her golden heart, her bright smile, her ready laughter, and genuine love. Pearl blessed us truly, she made the world a better place in more moments than we could ever list, and her gifts endure.









