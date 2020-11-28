Peggy Warshaw



Peggy (Bertha Lee Dallas) Warshaw passed away on October 3, 2020. She was born in Ridge Top, TN, on March 26, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Warshaw, her parents, Lafayette P. and Bessie Dallas and her 6 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her children, Debra (Clint) Scharff,lll, Mark Warshaw, and Derek (Eileen) Warshaw, her grandchildren, Courtney (Shawn) Silverman, C. Robert (Jessica) Scharff,lV, Dallas Warshaw, Sam Warshaw and her great grandson Charlie Silverman. She adored all of her nieces and nephews, whom she loved beyond measure. Peggy had an over the top, vivacious personality and was always the life of the party! She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A Memorial and Celebration of life will be held in her honor in the Spring of 2021.









