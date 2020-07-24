1/1
Pete L. Larion
Farmington Hills - Pete L. Larion of Farmington Hills passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 83. He is the loving husband of Carol for 65 years, devoted father of Dave, Tim, and Stacy and cherished grandfather of Sean. Pete served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division. He was a police officer in Highland Park and later retired from the Farmington Hills police department after 38 years of dedication. A Funeral Service was held on July 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the DAV - Disabled American Veterans in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
248-553-0120
