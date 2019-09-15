|
|
Peter A. Lundell
Rockport, MA - Peter A. Lundell age 80, died August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lois I. (Smith) Lundell. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Carl G. and Elizabeth (Perfect) Lundell.
He graduated from Yale University (A.B., History, 1961) and Pacific School of Religion (M.Div., Ethics, 1965).
He worked with the Drayton Avenue Presbyterian Church for 5 years as a pastor, and for the state of Michigan for 30 years as a civil rights investigator, a mediator, an investigations supervisor, and a systems developer, before retiring to Rockport.
He enjoyed cross-country skiing, sailing, track & field, playing ensemble music with friends, listening to classical music, reading, tinkering, organic gardening, recycling, and working with computers, and he was a staunch environmentalist.
In addition to his wife of 46 years of marriage, he is survived by three children, Peter B. ("Brit") Lundell and his wife Maureen of Weston, FL, Victoria L. Lundell and her partner Chris Bailey of Bloomville, NY, Alicia A. Lundell and her partner Kevin Lysik of Lathrup Village, MI; a brother, Philip Lundell of Georgetown, TX; six step-children, Kathleen F. Light and her husband Steven of Marshfield, VT, Vicki L. Brennan and her husband Richard of Rochester, MI, Lianna M. Johnson and her husband Reid of Los Angeles, CA, Nancy I. Beachum and her husband Hartmut Sagolla of Brooklyn, MI, Cheryl A. Thurman and her husband Timothy of Gloucester, MA, David W. Munson and his wife Monica of Arlington, MA; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves Street, Rockport, MA on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 61 Middle Street, Gloucester. Contributions may be made in his name to the MGH North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers. Gifts can be made online at give.massgeneral.org/northshorecancercenter, or mailed to the Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019