McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Peter A. Mannino

Peter A. Mannino Obituary
Peter A. Mannino

Farmington Hills - Peter A. Mannino, age 62 of Farmington Hills, passed away suddenly January 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maria for 40 years. Loving father of Pietrina and Peter (Alyta). Proud grandfather of Sienna and Luca. Dear brother of Salvatore, Tina (James) Cracchiolo, Antonia (Mark) Feldman, Thomas (Annita) and Joseph (Laura). Also survived by nieces, nephews, his beloved pets, and many friends. Visitation Thursday, Jan 16th, 3-8pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Friday, Jan. 17th, 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass, 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church (Stone Chapel), 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial donations in Peter's name are appreciated to the .

mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
