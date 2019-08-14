Services
- - Passed away August 10, 2019, at age 98, of Dearborn, MI, formerly of Siesta Key, FL and Munhall, PA. Son of the late Peter and Ann McKinney; beloved husband of late Eileen (Bonner) McKinney; loving father of Mary K. McKinney, Kevin F. (Shelby) McKinney, Michael P. McKinney and Mary Margaret (Sheila) McKinney; special grandfather of Nicole Mangino; brother of late Emmett (late Nancy) McKinney, late Mary Margaret McKinney, Joseph (late Helen) McKinney, late Ann (late William) Betzig, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Munhall High School and University of Pittsburgh. Member of St. Michael Parish in Siesta Key and Divine Child Church in Dearborn, MI. Proud World War 2 veteran. (1943-1946 358th Squadron Service Group) Retired mechanical engineer, Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, MI. Avid tennis player and traveler. Friends received Tuesday, August 13 from 2-4 and 7-9 at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00 am at St. Therese R.C. Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 14, 2019
