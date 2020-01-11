Services
More Obituaries for Peter Ballo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ballo

Peter Ballo Obituary
Peter Ballo

Peter Ballo, January 7 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of Helen for 65 years. Dear father of Brian, Robert, Judi (Pat) Hernandez, and Lisa. Loving grandfather of Brendon, Nastasia, Alexander, Garrett (Shelby), Reagan (Chloe), and Clarissa. Dear brother of Ethel (the late Donald) Kowalski. Preceded in death by siblings Joseph, Martha (Walter) Horschman, Esther (Patrick) Nielson, Kay Regan, Frank, John, Helen (Evans) Botteas, and James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Mass in celebration of Peter's life on Saturday, January 18th, 11 AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 4401 Bart Avenue, Warren; church visitation begins at 10:30 AM. Interment with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or . Please visit the online guest book at www.cremationmichigan.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
