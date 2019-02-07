|
|
Peter Formanczyk
Warren - Formanczyk, Peter age 84 passed away February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Dearest brother of Edward (Marcia), the late Helen Stanek, the late Stella Wyko, the late Lillian Tomayko, the late Virginia Petroski, the late Stanley, and the late Ted. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile NW corner of Ryan) with a scripture service at 7:00 pm. A funeral service will take place Saturday with an instate time of 9:00 am followed by Mass at 9:30 am at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church (35955 Ryan Rd.). Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 7, 2019