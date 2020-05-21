Peter Seagle
Peter Seagle, 67, of West Bloomfield, died on 20 May 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years of Miriam Seagle. Devoted father of Olivia (Timothy) Brennan and Elizabeth Seagle. Proud Papi of Eliana Seagle Brennan and Nora Berry Brennan. Loving brother of Michael (Carla) Seagle, Frederick (Carla) Seagle, the late Linda Seagle, the late Lisa Scott, and Lance (Mary) Seagle. Cherished brother-in-law of Larry (Sharon) Berry and Elliott (Campbell Harvey) Berry. Son of the late Barbara Seagle and the late William Seagle. Dedicated son-in-law of Barbara Berry and the late Harold Berry. Also survived by many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.