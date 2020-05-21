Peter Seagle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Seagle

Peter Seagle, 67, of West Bloomfield, died on 20 May 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years of Miriam Seagle. Devoted father of Olivia (Timothy) Brennan and Elizabeth Seagle. Proud Papi of Eliana Seagle Brennan and Nora Berry Brennan. Loving brother of Michael (Carla) Seagle, Frederick (Carla) Seagle, the late Linda Seagle, the late Lisa Scott, and Lance (Mary) Seagle. Cherished brother-in-law of Larry (Sharon) Berry and Elliott (Campbell Harvey) Berry. Son of the late Barbara Seagle and the late William Seagle. Dedicated son-in-law of Barbara Berry and the late Harold Berry. Also survived by many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved