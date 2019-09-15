Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ward Presbyterian Church
40000 Six Mile Rd.
Northville, MI
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward Presbyterian Church
40000 Six Mile Rd.
Northville, MI
Peter Bogart
Peter Vande Bogart

Peter Vande Bogart


1937 - 2019
Peter Vande Bogart Obituary
Peter Vande Bogart

Detroit - Peter Vande Bogart, age 81, went home to be with the Lord September 12, 2019.

Beloved husband of Nancy for 45 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Peter) McClung and Lisa (Nathan) Oberlee. Dear grandfather of Jacqueline and Helen, Corbin, Adigan and Emerson. Uncle of Carle Schlaff. Peter will be dearly missed by many friends, neighbors and relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held at Ward Presbyterian Church, 40000 Six Mile Rd., Northville. Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 AM with Visitation starting at 10 AM.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Central Detroit Christian, 1550 Taylor St., Detroit, MI 48206.

Please share a memory of Peter at www.cremationmichigan.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
