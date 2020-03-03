Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
760 W. Wattles Rd.
Troy, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
760 W. Wattles Rd.
Troy, MI
Peter passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 65. Formerly of Franklin. Proud graduate of New York University, Tisch School of Arts. Longtime Credit Manager for his family's business, AlphaUSA. Beloved son of the late Christine and George. Dear brother of Catherine Strumbos (Thomas "Dozer" Strangway). Uncle of John G., Diane C., Jean M., Lucy C., and Chrystyna F. Preceded in death by his brothers Nicholas and George, and his parents George and Christine. Family will receive friends Friday from 4-8pm with a 6:30pm Trisagion at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday 1pm at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 12:30pm. Memorial tributes to the church, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
