Phebe Vandervort Goldstein
(August 6, 1930-January 4, 2020)
Phebe passed away quietly in her sleep after returning from a visit with her extended family in Orange County, NY.
Phebe Bull Vandervort was born in State College, PA in 1930. In 1946, her parents Helen Bull Vandervort and John Vandervort moved to Ithaca, NY, where she graduated from Ithaca High School. She attended Cornell University, graduating from the College of Home Economics with a major in Early Childhood Education in 1952. At Cornell, she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, through which she met her husband Sidney. In addition, she spent a semester at the Merrill Palmer Institute in Detroit, where her mother had been a student in 1925. She did not realize that she would return to Detroit and that Merrill Palmer's Freer House would be a focus of her advocacy efforts in historic preservation. As a proud Cornell graduate, she missed few reunions and helped in fundraising campaigns for the university.
After Cornell, Phebe and Sid moved to New York City, where she taught Kindergarten in Great Neck, Monroe, and the Upper East Side, while Sid was at the Cornell Medical School. They then spent two years in Wiesbaden, Germany where Sid was stationed with the United States Air Force. In 1962 Phebe and Sid moved to Rochester, NY where he was Chair of Cardiology at Rochester General Hospital. Their first child, Carolyn, was born in 1962, David was born in 1969. In 1972 they spent a sabbatical year in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Their life in New York and Europe exposed them to the world of contemporary art and design that focused their travels for decades.
The family moved to Bloomfield Hills, MI in 1974, when Sidney became Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital. Phebe developed a network of friends through Henry Ford Hospital and Cranbrook Schools, where her children attended school. She became an advocate for local arts and education, assuming leadership positions at numerous organizations. Notable positions included: Governor for the Cranbrook Schools, Chair of the Detroit Institute of Arts Graphics Arts Council, Chair of the Board of Directors of Wayne State University's Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute/Freer House, and Fundraising Chair of 'Art from the Heart' for Henry Ford Hospital's Heart and Vascular Institute. Her intent was to celebrate and preserve the creativity of others, and share her experiences with those she met along the way. She and Sid built a welcoming home filled with art they loved, gathered from local artists and their travels.
Phebe is survived by her brother Jack Vandervort of Naples, FL, her husband of 64 years Sidney, her daughter Carolyn M. Goldstein, with her husband Jon Haber, and two grandsons Eli and Ben of Lexington, MA, and her son David J. Goldstein with his wife Robin, and four grandchildren Sasha, Simone, Clio, and Seth of Rumney, NH.
A celebration of Phebe's life and friendships will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute/Freer House at Wayne State University, 71 E. Ferry Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48202. Parking is available in Wayne State University Lot 35, accessible from John R. Street, between Palmer and Ferry. In lieu of flowers the family requests considering a donation to Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute/Freer House at Wayne State University and Cranbrook Schools in support of their preservation efforts.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020