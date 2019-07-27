|
Philip Aman Gillis
Harrison Township - Philip Aman Gillis, age 94 (June 12, 1925--July 25, 2019). Devoted husband to his beloved late wife of 61 years, Teresa. Dear father of Anne Cooper (Scott), Catherine, Mary Lou, James P. (Alison Hooker), and Peggy Ayalp (Tayfur). Grandfather of Renee, John Adam, Robert, Joseph, Matthew, Zoe, Philip, Zachary, David, Conor, Erin, and Kurt. Predeceased by his father, the Honorable Joseph A. Gillis, Sr., his mother, Lila Aman Gillis, and his brothers, the Honorable Joseph A. Gillis, Jr. and the Honorable John H. Gillis. Philip was a lieutenant in the United States Navy and served in World War II. He earned his law degree from the University of Detroit Law School in 1949, and practiced law in the Detroit area until shortly before his death, focusing on criminal defense for the underprivileged. He exemplified the Jesuit tenet of "men for others." Phil was a life member of the Players Playhouse, acting in and directing many plays during his 55-year membership. The family will hold a private celebration of his life. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the University of Detroit High School at www.uofdjesuit.org/giving/memorial-gifts, or to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, at www.cskdetroit.org, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from July 27 to July 28, 2019