Dr. Philip Cramer, MD
Farmington Hills - Dr. Philip Cramer, MD, age 84 of Farmington Hills, passed away December 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mimi for 53 years. Loving father of Marge (Jeff) Stone and Cindy (Scott) Simon. Dear Papa of Elin, Ann, Ed, Emily, Parker, Colton and Andrew. A private family service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12th, at 10:30 a.m. with an invitation to join via live stream. Please visit www.mccabefuneralhome.com
for link. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Michigan Audubon, 2310 Science Parkway, Ste. 200, Okemos, MI 48864.