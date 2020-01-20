Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:15 AM
- - January 18, 2020. Dear husband of Ruth. Loving father of Debbi Stevens (Gary Andrus) and Cynthia Stevens (Darryl Dudas). Family will receive friends Thursday 10 a.m. until Funeral Service 11:15 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Michigan Humane Society.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
