Philip M. Insalaco
Dearborn - Philip was born on September 30, 1924, to Joseph and Rose, in Rochester, NY. After high school, Philip was drafted into World War II and served in the US Army 45th Infantry Division, aka the Thunderbirds. Philip spent much of his military service in battles fighting in the European Theater Operation and rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant where he and the 45th Infantry completed its drive by capturing Munich. On April 29, 1945, Philip and the 45th Infantry, along with 42nd Infantry and the 20th Armored, liberated Dachau concentration camp. Among his many metals, Philip earned the Bronze Star for his heroic service. He continued his civil service as a U.S. Postal Carrier for over 25 years in Rochester, NY and Redford, MI. Philip was the beloved husband for 51 years of the late Grace (d. 2011) and the late Josephine (d. 1957). Loving father of Roseann (Dennis) Duneske and Philip (Julie). Grandfather of Michael, Peter, Bradley Duneske and Caroline Insalaco. Great-grandfather of Brett, Evan, Samuel, Jaiden, and Jacob. Preceded in death by sister Lucille Andeloro. Visitation Thursday 2 - 8pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd, Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Friday 10:30 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Service at the Henry Ford Village Chapel, 15101 Ford Rd., Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to or Easter Seals. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 3, 2019