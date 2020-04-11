Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Philip W. Hartlein

Philip W. Hartlein Obituary
Passed away after a long bout with cancer on April 10, 2020, at his home. He was surrounded by his family. Phil was 80 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Gloria and the loving father of Greg, Marci and Lori.

Phil served in the United States Air Force. He received his Bachelors Degree from Albion College. He worked as an insurance agent for State Farm for over 40 years.

Phil will be resting at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton, on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute' with the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
