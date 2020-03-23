|
|
Phillip J. Koufos
Grosse Pointe Woods - Phillip J. Koufos; Age 89; March 22, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Eirene. Loving father of Dena Koufos and the late Jimmy. Dearest Papou of Alexis and Jack. Dear uncle of Mary Ellen Nicke and Gary Koufos. In addition to his wife and son, he was preceded in death by his brother Ernie. Mr. Koufos was a proud Korean War veteran and was the former owner and barber of the Goodwill Barber Shop in Detroit for over 20 years. A public memorial service will be held at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080 or to the , 27777 Franklin Rd #1150, Southfield, MI 48034 would be appreciated. Share condolences and memories at: www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020