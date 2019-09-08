Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
Phillip Weyant
Phillip S. Weyant


1954 - 2019
Phillip S. Weyant Obituary
Phillip S. Weyant

Clawson - Phillip S. Weyant, age 64, of Clawson, died September 2, 2019. He was born November 14, 1954 to the late Lloyd and Clara Weyant.

Surviving are his nieces, Susan (Michael) Siwajek and their children, Jack, Olivia, Trevor and Megan Siwajek, Jenny Mullen and Ashley Ackner and nephew, Jeffrey Mar. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Massey and Dennis Weyant.

Private services will be held. Arrangements by Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, Royal Oak.

www.kinsey-garrett.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
