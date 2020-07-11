1/1
Phyllis A. Wisner
Phyllis A. Wisner

Ferndale - Phyllis A. Wisner, age 81 of Ferndale, passed away Friday June 19, 2020. Beloved Wife of the Late Ronald J. Loving Mother of Diane (Donald) Champion, Mark (Crystal) Wisner, Carrie (Kenneth) Bolvari, Cynthia (Jason) Burgdorf, Joann (Jeffery) Dery, and the Late Sharon Breckels. Dear Sister of Lee (Ann) Vernier, Pat Monahan, the Late Kay Sedlak, and the Late Carole White. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

