Phyllis Glanz
Age 70, former Detroiter and proud U of M grad, passed away peacefully surrounded with love in her New York Apartment.
Devoted and loving spouse for 25 years of Sara Mayes of New York. Loving sister of Dr. Laurie Glanz, Deborah (Dr. Timothy) Gabe and the late Renee Glanz.
Treasured and beloved daughter to Lillian and the late Samuel Glanz Proud and adoring aunt of Jenna Gabe, Mara Gabe and Remi Glanz.
SERVICES: 11:30 AM WEDNESDAY 10/23/2019 at OPPENHEIM CHAPEL at MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019