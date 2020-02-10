|
|
Phyllis Newman
Bloomfield Hills - Phyllis Newman, 96, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died after sunset on 08 February 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late Albert Newman. Cherished mother of Sharon (Jean-Pierre Bouquet) Abrial, Judith (Peter Trepeck) Newman, and Fredric (Marsha) Newman. Proud grandmother of Erik (Anne) Kershenbaum, Amy (Mariano Montenegro) Kershenbaum, Nicole Kovacs, Rachel Layne, Adam (Sharon) Layne, Jaime Ray (Guy Nativ) Newman, and Beth Newman. Adoring great-grandmother of Jonathan, Simon, Benjamin, Ma'Ayon, Ellie, Rebeca, Emilia, Jayde (Bob), Jake, Jayme, Alma, and Mila. Loving sister of the late George (the late Dottie) Wener. Dear sister-in-law of Jeannette Ross. Also survived by Gloria Beck, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020