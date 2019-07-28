Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church
2315 Collingwood Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston E. Gibbons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Preston E. Gibbons Obituary
Preston E. Gibbons

- - Mr. Preston E. Gibbons, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2019.

After Preston moved to Toledo he met Annette and they were united in Holy Matrimony on October 1, 1988. To this union one child Courtney was born.

Preston was a graduate of the University of Toledo and was employed as a Team Leader with Chrysler/FCA.

Preston was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Courtney; his mother Estella and sisters, Queenie, Louvenia and Lovie. Preston is survived by his wife, Annette of Plymouth, MI; and siblings, Willie (Lois) Gibbons, of Prattville, AL; Mary (Bob) Noble, of Toledo and Jean Brown of Toledo.

The family will receive guests, Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 2315 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43620.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Preston's memory.

To leave a special message for Preston's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Preston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now