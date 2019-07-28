|
|
Preston E. Gibbons
- - Mr. Preston E. Gibbons, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2019.
After Preston moved to Toledo he met Annette and they were united in Holy Matrimony on October 1, 1988. To this union one child Courtney was born.
Preston was a graduate of the University of Toledo and was employed as a Team Leader with Chrysler/FCA.
Preston was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Courtney; his mother Estella and sisters, Queenie, Louvenia and Lovie. Preston is survived by his wife, Annette of Plymouth, MI; and siblings, Willie (Lois) Gibbons, of Prattville, AL; Mary (Bob) Noble, of Toledo and Jean Brown of Toledo.
The family will receive guests, Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 2315 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43620.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Preston's memory.
To leave a special message for Preston's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019