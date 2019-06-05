Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Raili Anneli (Nelson-Harkonen) Diels

Granville, OH - Raili Anneli Diels (Nelson-Harkonen), 86, passed away May 27, 2019. An immigrant from Finland and embodiment of the Finnish SISU spirit, she is survived by her brother John Harkonen, children Linda Glick (Stephen) Karen Hettler (Neil) Eric Nelson (Karen) Mark Nelson (Kim), 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and her dear friends. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 5, 2019
