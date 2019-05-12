|
Raimondo Luciano Zailo
05/26/1947- 05/01/2019 - A warrior fighting Alzheimer's Disease. Loving husband to Judith, father to Nicola and David, brother to Maurizio and adoring Nonno to Emily and Ryan. His presence will be sorely missed but he will be in our hearts forever.Cremation was private. The family plan a celebration of his life at a future time.
The family kindly asks that those wishing to make a Memorial Contribution in his name consider: Eden House Assisted Living AFC, 1924 Westwood Drive, Troy, MI 48083. - Our home, our care and our comfort these last few months.
The Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation. www.alzinfo.org
His love was his family, his life was his work. Loyalty was his ideal, enthusiasm his nature.
"Death is nothing, but to live defeated and inglorious is to die daily" Naoleon Bonaparte.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019