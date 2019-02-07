Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Entombment
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Detroit, MI
Saint Clair - Burdick, Ralph Everett II Age 80, February 4, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Susan. Dear son of the late Florence and Henry Hamlin Burdick. Loving father of Rodney (Sherry) and Meredith (Michael) Stachowiak. Proud grandfather of Stella, Evan, Jacy. Dear friend of Renee & Henry Miller. Mr. Burdick was also predeceased by his faithful canine companions Rags, Skipper and Sunny. He was a proud Navy Veteran who was a lifelong antique toy collector. Entombment will take place Friday 2/8, 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 7, 2019
