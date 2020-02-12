|
Ralph Hoag
Waterford - February 12, 2020. Age: 82. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dearest father of Tristan (Megan), Bret (Elizabeth Stewart Lanni) and Dirk (Amy). Cherished grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Rose (Gary) Clayton, Donald (Patti), the late Jack and the late Dick. Funeral Saturday at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020