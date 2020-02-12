Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Ralph Hoag Obituary
Ralph Hoag

Waterford - February 12, 2020. Age: 82. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dearest father of Tristan (Megan), Bret (Elizabeth Stewart Lanni) and Dirk (Amy). Cherished grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Rose (Gary) Clayton, Donald (Patti), the late Jack and the late Dick. Funeral Saturday at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
