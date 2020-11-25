Ralph J. LaFave
Farmington Hills - 91, November 24, 2020. Surviving are his beloved wife of over 64 years, Rose; devoted children, Linda (Tony) Russo, Sharon (Michael) Williams, Michael (Janet) LaFave, Patrick (Annette) LaFave and Beth (Chris) DeMartini; and numerous siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, November 29, 2-7 pm, with 4 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Monday, November 30, 11:00 am (in state 10:30 am) at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Gerald Parish. heeney-sundquist.com