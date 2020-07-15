Ralph John Mattila



Ralph John Mattila, 96, passed away on July 13th, 2020. Ralph, a triplet, was born on June 15th, 1924, to William and Aili (Koopikka) Mattila in Laurium, MI.



Ralph knew his future wife, Milda Evelyn Hanson of Kearsarge, MI., since childhood. They married on December 16th, 1944 and celebrated 73 wonderful years together with residences in Detroit and South Lyon, MI. They attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Ralph embodied the Finnish ideal of SISU. Ralph is survived by his 6 children, Dennis (Norma), Donnie (Cheryl), Carol (Gary) McKee, Dale (Charo), David (Tracey), and Charlene (Dale) Coman Hoard. He was loved by his 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife Milda.



Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 17th, 2020 at Thayer Rock Funeral Home, 33603 Grand River Ave., Farmington, MI. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18th, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 N Sheldon, Canton, MI. Graveside Service: Lakeview Cemetery, Calumet MI. All are COVID compliant. Memorial donations may be made to the Finnish Center Association Scholarship Fund.









