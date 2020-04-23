Resources
Randy James Denys

Randy James Denys Obituary
Randy James Denys

Harrison Twp. - 53, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2020. Born February 01, 1967, he is survived by his wife Cindy, son Jonathon Robert, daughter Hannah Rose, granddaughter Aubrianna Rose, brothers Ed and Joe nieces and nephews, preceded in death by mother Joan Denys and Brother Robert Denys. Randy enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones. He was a process technician for 30 years. Randy touched many lives and will be missed by many. kaatzfunerals.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
