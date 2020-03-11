|
Randy Kibiloski
Lake City - Randy Kibiloski, age 71 and a resident of Lake City, MI and native of Milford, MI, died on March 9, 2020.
Randy is survived by his wife Laurel, daughters Jodi (Jason) Porter and Kate (Jason) Sims; grandchildren: Ella Porter and Addison Porter, Charlotte Sims, and Isaac Sims; brothers: Ralph (Dee), and Lynn (Vicky) Kibiloski; sisters: Cindy (Dave) Wienberg and Lou Ann (Larry) Barr.
He was preceded in death by his brother Clyde Kibiloski II.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Milford on Saturday, March 14, from 3-8 PM.
A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 15, at 11AM.
For further information, please phone 248.684.6645 or visit www.LynchFuneral Directors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020