Ray E. Weir
Canadian Lakes - Ray E. Weir, age 75, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Renal Cell Cancer. The son of Floyd Edwin & Ruth (Cotterman) Weir, he was born in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 3, 1943.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sandy; son, Steve & Mary Weir; daughter, Kim Vargo & Dewayne Brown; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many friends; and his dog and constant companion, Chico.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in October. Donations can be sent to the . For a complete obituary, please visit: www.ChristiansenCares.com. Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019