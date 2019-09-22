Services
Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care - Greenville
511 S. Franklin Street
Greenville, MI 48838
(616) 754-5638
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Weir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray E. Weir


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray E. Weir Obituary
Ray E. Weir

Canadian Lakes - Ray E. Weir, age 75, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Renal Cell Cancer. The son of Floyd Edwin & Ruth (Cotterman) Weir, he was born in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 3, 1943.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sandy; son, Steve & Mary Weir; daughter, Kim Vargo & Dewayne Brown; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many friends; and his dog and constant companion, Chico.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in October. Donations can be sent to the . For a complete obituary, please visit: www.ChristiansenCares.com. Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now