Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Patrick Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Patrick Taylor Obituary
Ray Patrick Taylor

Livonia - Ray Patrick Taylor, age 82 passed away on July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen for 36 wonderful years. Loving father of Cyndi (Al) Miller and John (Delene) Taylor. Dear step-father of Laura (Dave) Cummings and the late Michael Januszek. Proud grandfather of seven and great grandfather of five. Visitation Thurs, July 11 from 2-8:00 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Service Fri, July 12, at 10:30am (visiting at 9:30am) also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now