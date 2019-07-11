|
Ray Patrick Taylor
Livonia - Ray Patrick Taylor, age 82 passed away on July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen for 36 wonderful years. Loving father of Cyndi (Al) Miller and John (Delene) Taylor. Dear step-father of Laura (Dave) Cummings and the late Michael Januszek. Proud grandfather of seven and great grandfather of five. Visitation Thurs, July 11 from 2-8:00 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Service Fri, July 12, at 10:30am (visiting at 9:30am) also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 11, 2019