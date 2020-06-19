Raymond Eugene Turkawski



Sterling Heights - Raymond Eugene Turkawski passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 89 in Sterling Heights, MI. Ray is survived by his wife Alice; his children Theresa (Gerald) Rodgers, Gary, Laurie, and Lisa (Brian Hack); and five grandchildren, Alexander, Katherine, Jessica, Carolyn, and Sarah.



Ray was born in Detroit on July 17, 1930. He graduated from from Pershing High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Ray earned degrees from the Detroit Institute of Technology and Eastern Michigan University, and spent most of his career working as a middle school and junior high school teacher of math and science in the Warren Consolidated Schools.



Private family service on Tuesday, June 23 at E.J. Mandziuk & Son, Sterling Heights, followed by a veterans burial at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township.









