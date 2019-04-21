Services
Raymond H. Harper Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond H. Harper Jr. Obituary
Raymond H. Harper, Jr.

Detroit - Raymond H. Harper, Jr. (Joe), November 17, 1938 - March 26, 2019 of Detroit, MI. Son of the late Raymond (Ray) Harper, Sr. and Gladys (Moore) Harper, and beloved husband of Judith (Clayton) Harper for 51 years. Brother of Carl Harper and Sharon Morawa. Father of Kelly Raimi, Sean Harper, and the late Jody (William) Orrick. Grandpa Joe to Christopher, Stephen, Michael, and Jason Orrick, and Nicolas Raimi. Papa to Evan, Grace, Adam, and Megan Harper.

Per his request, no services will be held.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
