Raymond Harold Lawrence
Southfield - passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patti-Sue; loving father of Mitzi-Ann Lawrence (Earl Schwabe) and Dee-Dee Lawrence; dear grandfather of Bridgit Lawrence Schwabe, Chandler Lawrence Schwabe, Danielle Jennifer Lawson, Katie Rae Lawrence and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2-8 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). No services will follow visitation. A burial will take place Wednesday, July 3, 2 pm at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Memorial tributes suggested to Pancreatic Cancer.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 27, 2019