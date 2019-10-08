|
Raymond Howard Johns
Panama City Beach, FL - Raymond Howard Johns, 87, of Panama City Beach, Florida passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at a local hospital.
Mr. Johns was a resident of Panama City Beach since 2017. Raymond retired from AAA Insurance after 40 plus years. Raymond was Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He lived in Michigan most of his life. His dream was to retire in Florida, which he did. Raymond was a devoted father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Raymond is preceded in death by wife Hope Johns, wife Frances Johns, and granddaughter Lindsay Johns.
Raymond is survived by sister, Elaine Richter, children, Scott Johns, Mike Johns, Joni Johns, Jon Johns, step daughter Rose Champagne and step daughter Kathy King. Raymond had 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019