Raymond J. Olson
Farmington Hills - Raymond J. Olson, age 92, passed away on September 1, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Gertrude. Dear father of Karen, James (Rose), Robert, and Barbara (Stephen) Hrit. Grandfather of Joseph, Michael, Matthew, Timothy (Bria Korzecki) and Nicholas (Stephanie Shaw). Step grandfather of Joshua Hong and Kristina (Andrew) Drozdowski. Great-Grandfather of Garrett Drozdowski. Brother of Eleanor (Late Donald) Miller and George (Linda) Olson.
Raymond was an Assistant Controller for 42 years at Kelsey Hayes during his career. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Visitation held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM with 7:00 PM Rosary at Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly (Btw 6-7 Mile). Instate Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Loretto (NE corner of 6 Mile & Beech Daly). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, Michigan. Contributions to Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019