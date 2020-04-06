|
|
Raymond Rebain
Livonia - age 87 passed away April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Beverly. Dear father of Mark (Kathie), Greg (Liliana), Kevin (Betty), Donald (Rachel), Cathy, Ken (Chris Wasper), and the late Karen Rebain. Proud grandpa of Amanda (Brett), Ryan, Garrett (Caitlin), Russell, Erik, Karen (Kevin), Kayla, and Ashley. Great grandpa of Daxton. Caring brother of the late Ted, Alice (Tom), the late Fr. Daniel, the late Adrienne, Norb (Carol), and Ralph. Brother-in-law of Joan. Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Detroit School System as a Custodian. He was an avid bowler and loyal Tiger fan. Private services to be held. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020