Raymond T. Mackin
Raymond T. Mackin passed away peacefully with his family at his side on November 13, 2020, at the age of 91.Beloved husband of 69 loving years to Regina (McGurie). Loving father of Maureen, Jean (Patrick Quinlan), Sharon (Joseph) Carollo, William (Deborah Cypert), Kevin (Karen), Patrick (Barbara), David and Michael (Sheryl) Mackin. Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jack (Sue), Marilyn (Pete) Coll and the late Bill (Theres) Mackin. Instate Tuesday 9:30 am until a 10:00 a.m. memorial mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
NOV
17
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
