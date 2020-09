Razmik GharibianRazmik passed away at the age of 75 on September 1, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Helen and daughter Ani Gharibian. Dear brother of Susan and the late Rafael and the late Rima.He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and family in the US and Armenia.A private funeral has taken place.To send a loving message and read his obituary, www.ekfh.net Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.