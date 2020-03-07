Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
University Presbyterian Church
1385 S. Adams Rd
Rochester Hills, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Rochester Hills - Murray, Reba Nell, age 81 of Rochester Hills passed away March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron for over 63 years; loving mother of the late baby boy Murray, Ryan (Lisa) Murray, and Sam Murray; and cherished sister of the late Dell Smith. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at University Presbyterian Church, 1385 S. Adams Rd Rochester Hills. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
